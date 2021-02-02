Expect to see pleasant conditions in Saskatoon with very little wind activity.

South of us temperatures soar across the lower third of the province, while further to the north snowfall warnings are in effect, as Environment Canada calls for 10-20 cm of flurries into the La Ronge region.

Tomorrow Arctic air moves in, bringing a marked cool down.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -6

Evening: -8

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18