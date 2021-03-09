An elementary school in Nanaimo is reporting a COVID-19 exposure, becoming the fourth school in the city to issue such an alert since March 1.

Island Health says exposures to the coronavirus were reported at Mountain View Elementary school on March 2 and 3.

The school joins Bayview Elementary, Nanaimo District Secondary and Wellington Secondary, which all reported COVID-19 exposures in the first three days of the month.

Mountain View Elementary previously reported a COVID-19 exposure on Feb. 16.

There are currently 15 Vancouver Island schools on the health authority’s COVID-19 exposure list.

When there is an exposure in an island school, health officials contact everyone who may have been at risk directly and instruct them to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms as necessary.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," Island Health says on its school exposures webpage.