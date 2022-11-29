Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon in Matachewan, 60 kilometres west of Kirkland Lake.

It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month after a steel contractor at a different mine was killed on the job two weeks ago.

"Alamos Gold Inc. deeply regrets to announce the death of an employee following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine," the company said in a news release.

No details on the identity of the victim have been provided.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development told CTV News in an email the worker sustained fatal injuries when they were struck by a vehicle.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees. On behalf of our entire team at Alamos, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and loved ones," said John A. McCluskey, president and CEO of Alamos Gold.

The company said it's working closely with local authorities and will be conducting an internal investigation.

Two Ministry of Labour inspectors were sent to the scene and are investigating the death. One requirement and three orders have been issued to Alamos Gold as a result, but the ministry said it is unable to provide additional details on them as the investigation is ongoing.

Support is being provided to the facility and those impacted by the incident, the mine said.

Young-Davidson is one of Canada's largest underground gold mines. Alamos Gold also has a second mine site in northern Ontario, Island Gold, located near Dubreuilville.

Two weeks ago, a Scott Steel Erectors employee was killed at Argonaut Gold's Magino Mine near Dubreuilville when struck by materials. The Ministry of Labour said the company has been given two orders following the death.