'Another one on the way': Canucks captain promises new stick for fans who lost theirs on flight home

A pair of young B.C. hockey fans who were separated from a stick given to them by Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will soon be receiving a replacement, according to the captain himself.

Marshall and Linden Erwin – from Nanaimo, B.C. – were in Edmonton watching the Canucks play against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 23 when they received a surprise gift from Horvat.

The Canucks captain gave the young brothers one of his sticks from the game.

However, as the Erwins were flying back to B.C., the stick – which was too long to count as a carry-on bag – was lost after it was placed with other checked luggage.

Janelle Staite, the brothers' mom, asked for help on social media to recover the lost hockey stick, and on Wednesday the Canucks responded saying the team would be happy to assist.

Then on Thursday, Horvat personally promised that a replacement stick would be sent.

"Hey Marshall, hey Linden, I heard you guys lost your stick flying the other day," said Horvat in a social media post.

"I'm going to make sure you guys get another one on the way – as long as you keep cheering for the Canucks," he said. "We'll see you guys soon."

Fortunately, a brand new stick may not be necessary after all.

On Friday, Flair Airlines told CTV News that it found the missing stick and was looking to return it to the family this weekend.

After the airline broke the happy news, Staite said her sons were thrilled.

"They [had] sort of accepted the stick was gone and so this just amazed them beyond belief," she said.

