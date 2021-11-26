Another Ottawa elementary school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Another Ottawa school is closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Carson Grove Elementary School in Gloucester is closed on Friday and will be again on Monday, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Three students at the school have tested positive for the virus.

It's one of two Ottawa schools currently closed due to COVID-19. Chapel Hill Catholic School in Orléans has been closed for in-person learning since Wednesday. At last count, there were 11 student cases there.

Twenty-one elementary schools and two secondary schools in Ottawa are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The rising number of outbreaks comes as chldren in Ottawa between the ages of five and 11 begin receiving their first vaccines on Friday.