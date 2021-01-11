Health officials have declared another COVID-19 outbreak at a Manitoba jail among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

On Monday, the Headingley Correctional Centre was moved back to the restricted level on the pandemic response system as health officials reported another outbreak.

According to provincial data, the jail has nine active cases.

The province first declared an outbreak at the Headingley Correctional Centre in mid-October. In that time, the jail has seen a total of 258 cases, including 212 cases among inmates and 49 cases among staff.

The province said there are currently eight outbreaks declared at Manitoba correctional centres, with 16 active cases reported across four jails including:

Nine active cases at the Headingley Correctional Centre;

Five active cases at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre;

One active case at the Brandon Correctional Centre;

One active case at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The Stony Mountain Institute, Manitoba's only federally run prison, reported 24 active cases as of Sunday. It has seen 371 total cases among inmates, as well as one death related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, the province reported 11 outbreaks at health-care facilities, with 35 active cases currently reported at hospitals and health centres across Manitoba.

The outbreak at the Benito Health Centre was declared over on Monday. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said an outbreak is declared over when there has been zero cases for a full incubation period, which is 14 days.

The Deer Lodge Centre Centre is currently dealing with the highest number of active cases, with nine active cases reported in Lodge 4 East, and 11 active cases reported in Lodge 4 West.

The province reported 40 outbreaks among personal care homes in Manitoba, and seven outbreaks at assisted living facilities.

More information about the outbreaks can be found on the Province of Manitoba website.