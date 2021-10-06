Another outbreak declared at Mission Memorial Hospital after 6 test positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital after six patients became infected with COVID-19.

The health authority says the outbreak has been limited to one medicine unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions.

Fraser Health adds that it's implemented a number of safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility, including contact tracing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

"The emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital," reads a statement from Fraser Health issued Wednesday.

All patients of the affected unit have been notified about the outbreak, Fraser Health says.

A COVID-19 outbreak was previously declared at Mission Memorial Hospital in February of this year, after three patients tested positive.

In June 2020, another outbreak was declared at the facility. That outbreak began with the discovery of asymptomatic cases that officials believe led to at least one other outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Fraser Health is asking anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested as soon as possible.