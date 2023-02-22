Another pandemic charge dropped against Windsor pastor in exchange for charitable donation

Aaron Rock is now facing just one charge for alleged offences under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

According to a news release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a charge was dropped by the Crown Attorney’s office on Feb. 16 for an alleged offence in Stratford, Ont.

JCCF officials say Rock was charged for allegedly speaking at a protest rally against Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Ontario had gathering limits in place.

“On that charge, Pastor Rock entered into a Diversion Agreement where he voluntarily made a modest charitable donation. The charge was then withdrawn with no admission of guilt,” the JCCF news release reads.

His lawyer Chris Fleury says Rock is pleased with having another charge dropped by the Crown in what he calls “a more reasonable and practical approach to prosecuting these types of offences.”

“There is at least some tacit acknowledgement among Crowns that the public interest in continuing to prosecute ROA breaches is minimal to non-existent,” Fleury is quoted in the news release.

Rock still faces one charge in another jurisdiction for offences under the ROA in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

On Feb. 6, two charges were withdrawn against Rock in Windsor for allegedly organizing church services when gathering limits were in place.

According to the JCCF news release, the primary piece of evidence against Rock was a video outside Harvest Bible Church in Windsor.

“Pastor Rock did not appear on the recording. The Crown agreed with defence counsel that there was insufficient evidence to prove the alleged breach of the ROA and withdrew both charges,” the news release reads.