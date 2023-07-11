Another pedestrian hit at Erb and Ira Needles roundabout

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at a busy Waterloo roundabout.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said officers responded to the crash in the area of Erb Street and Ira Needles Boulevard around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several people have been hit crossing the same intersection over the past year.

In May, a 34-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital after being struck while using a crosswalk.

In December, a 72-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the same roundabout. The family told CTV he broke multiple bones and sustained a traumatic brain injury. One man was charged with careless driving.

In August of 2022, a 21-year-old was airlifted after being hit.

In a statement, the Region of Waterloo said it’s always looking at road safety and examining how to make roundabouts safer for pedestrians.

“Roundabouts have a demonstrated positive impact on road user safety and we regularly review roundabout features that can enhance pedestrian safety,” the region said.

“We will work with the police in their investigation as we continue to monitor the performance of roundabouts.”