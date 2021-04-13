Another person has died of COVID in Greater Sudbury; 18 new cases reported Tuesday

Another person has died of COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday, the 24th fatality in the area connected to the disease since the pandemic began.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said.

No details – including the gender or age – of the victim is being released, the health unit said.

"Out of respect, no further details will be provided."

Public health announced 18 new COVID cases Tuesday, after adding 41 on Monday and 43 over the weekend. Another 39 previously reported cases screened positive for COVID variants, bringing the area's total to 573 variant cases out of 1,758 total cases.

With the rising numbers, Public Health revealed Tuesday it has been getting help dealing with the hundreds of active cases in its area from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

"With the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 locally, their staff have been supporting us with case and contact management," the health unit tweeted. Their help "has gone a long way to help protect the health of our communities and we are grateful for their support."

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200. Public Health returns all calls received, however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and patience is appreciated.