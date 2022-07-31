Another porch fire at vacant Waterloo home

Just over a week after crews extinguished flames on the porch of a vacant Waterloo home, another fire has been reported at the same address.

Waterloo regional police confirmed to CTV News they believe the two incidents at a residence in the area of Park Street and William Street are related.

Both are considered suspicious.

During the latest one, emergency crews were called to the house around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. Waterloo Fire Rescue put out flames on the porch.

No injuries were reported.