Another property in in Kirkland Lake the target of multiple robberies, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say the Kirkland Lake detachment began a policed investigation of a theft from a residence located on Rand Avenue on July 16.

On July 17 police received another call about a second theft from the same property police said in a news release Sunday.

“As a result of the investigation, one person has been arrested,” the release said.

A 36-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been charged with theft under $5,000, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with an appearance notice.

The accused was released on an undertaking to their partner and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on August 25.