Another rally at Waterloo Public Square, Maxime Bernier in attendance
Dozens of people packed into Waterloo Public Square for yet another rally, despite pandemic restrictions currently in place.
The Sunday gathering was advertised on social media as a “freedom rally” and included People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.
People could be seen carrying anti-lockdown signs while not wearing masks or physical distancing.
Waterloo regional police and by-law officers were on scene monitoring the rally.
Gatherings have been happening in the square every weekend since mid-April.
Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to five people under current public health restrictions.