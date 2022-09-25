Another report of a Kitchener fight involving over a dozen youth

For the third time in less than two weeks, police in Waterloo region are investigating a large fight involving youth.

On Sept. 23, just before 10 p.m., officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the area of Westmount Road and Chopin Drive in Kitchener for reports of 15-20 youths engaged in a fight.

Upon arrival, police said a male youth was located and transported to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

On Sept. 19, police were called to the Fairway Park South and Wabanaki Drive area just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of up to 20 teenagers fighting.

At the time, police said they found one youth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first incident happened on Sept. 14 in the area of Activa Avenue. In that case, police found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area and may have cell phone or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police by calling 519-570-9777.1.6069227