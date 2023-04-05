iHeartRadio

Another report on Thames pool


A Thames Pool supporter holds up a home-made placard on March 26, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

City council has requested a condition report to help determine the future of the Thames outdoor pool

The report will include a cost estimate to potentially reopen the pool next year.

Council has been told the pool can no longer hold water because of flood damage.

City hall officials say they will hold public meetings to consider a long-term solution, including the possibility of building a pool in a new location.

The report is expected by July.

