Another round of snow anticipated for Simcoe County

It could be a messy Friday morning commute for motorists in Simcoe County.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, Dufferin County and Grey Bruce.

The weather agency says that snow will start to fall Thursday night into Friday morning, where blowing snow could impact visibility for motorists heading to work or school.

Snowfall accumulations of five to ten centimetres are possible due to a low-pressure centre expected to sweep through the region, according to Environment Canada.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," Environment Canada advised.

The snow is expected to taper off by Friday afternoon.