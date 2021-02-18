Don’t put the shovels away just yet, Windsor-Essex is expected to get up to five more centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says periods of snow are in the forecast for Thursday morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. A wind chill of -16C is expected this morning and -8C this afternoon. Temperatures should reach a high of -3C.

“We are seeing the fringe elements of this system moving into the region,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “Light snow to begin, closer to the 9am mark, maybe 10am, and then it just progresses from there.”

As for Thursday night, light snow should end after midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6C. Wind chill near -10C.

As for Friday, the forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -2C. Wind chill -11C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods are expected Friday night with a low of -9C.

The weekend forecast is a mix of sun and cloud.

A snowstorm that hit the region on Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning left about 15 to 20 cm of snow.

The average daytime high this time of year is -0.7C and the low is -6.8C.