Toronto is expected to see another round of snow on Thursday as winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the city and parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

In its weather advisory, Environment Canada said snow squalls are expected to develop over the west end of Lake Ontario Thursday morning and will continue into the evening.

According to the forecast, the squalls could dump between five and 15 centimetres of snow on the city by Friday morning.

The snow squalls will likely impact downtown Toronto, southern Etobicoke, Mississauga, Milton, and Oakville.

Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton are also under snow squall watches, which are issued “when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.”

Motorists using the QEW and portions of Highway 403 and 407 are being advised to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The high on Thursday will be -2 C with a wind chill of -16 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon. On Friday, it will be cloudy with a high of -1 C.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast for the weekend, with a high will be -2 C for Saturday and Sunday.