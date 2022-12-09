Another rural health care clinic reducing its hours

Another rural health care facility is being forced to reduce its hours due to “health human resource challenges.”

This time it’s the walk in clinic at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter.

Staring Jan. 3, 2023, the clinic will only operate on weekends and statutory holidays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a statement released by the hospital association, “With regional emergency department closures, the walk-in clinic has seen an increase in orphaned patients and this has placed tremendous pressure on current staffing levels.”

The statement goes on to say that, “Continued pressure on health human resources has led to the unfortunate decision to reduce clinic hours during the week. The reduction of walk-in clinic hours will allow the clinic to better use its resources and provide safer care.”

During the news hours of operation, access to the walk-in clinic will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Patients are encouraged to book appointments with their primary care providers wherever possible prior to accessing the clinic.