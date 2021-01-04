The Government of Saskatchewan has confirmed that the province's Corrections Minister travelled abroad recently.

According to the Government, Minister Christine Tell, MLA for Regina Wascana Plains, was in California from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9 to be with a family member who was ill with a non COVID-19 related illness.

"The Minister followed all public health guidelines, including self-isolating for 14 days upon her return to Canada," the province said in a statement.

Non-essential travel outside of Canada was discouraged at the time of the trip, however, Saskatchewan’s tighter public health orders didn’t come into effect until later that month.

MINISTER RESIGNS FOLLOWING TRAVEL TO PALM SPRINGS

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has accepted Joe Hargrave's resignation, and will speak on the resignation to the media at 4 p.m.

Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw will replace Hargrave as Minister of Highways and Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency.

Hargrave will remain the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton.

On New Year’s Eve, Hargrave apologized after it was revealed he had taken a trip to Palm Springs. He said the intention of the trip was to finalize the sale of a personal property. He's expected to return to the province on Tuesday.