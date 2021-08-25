Another scorcher in Ottawa as heat wave continues

The hottest stretch of Ottawa's summer will continue on Wednesday, with a prolonged heat warning still in effect.

Environment Canada is calling once again for temperatures above 30 C and a humidex of 40. The weather will be sunny in the morning and early afternoon, then some clouds will come in with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

This is the sixth straight full day a heat warning has been in effect. It was issued last Thursday.

The low Wednesday night will only drop to 21 C, providing little relief.

Thursday will be another hot one. The high will be 31 and the humidex will be 38. There is the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Friday, more than a week after the heat warning will have been declared, we could finally see some relief. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.

The weekend will see temperatures in the mid-20s, with a chance of showers on Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

Cooling centres open

The city's three cooling centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to help people beat the heat.

They are at: