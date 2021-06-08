Another scorcher in store for Ottawa and the region, with risk of heavy thunderstorms

Ottawa is in for a third straight day of scorching temperatures on Tuesday.

A heat warning remains in effect for Eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and regions along the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 39. Tuesday night, there's a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

A special weather statement is also in effect. It says isolated thunderstorms moving across the region could bring local downpours of between 20 and 40 mm of rain in an hour or less with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

The storms are expected to move out of the area in the evening.

"Sudden very low visibility and ponding of water on poorly drained areas of highways from the downpours may result in difficult driving conditions," Environment Canada said.

The heat event is expected to continue through Wednesday. The expected high is 31 C, with a humidex of 33. It will be sunny with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Things are expected to cool down a bit after that, with highs of 26 C on Thursday and 24 C on Friday. The high should hover around 25 C on the weekend.

Environment Canada is reminding residents that hot and humid weather poses greater risks to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors.

They're encouraging you to check on older family, friends and neighbours, making sure they are keeping cool and drinking water.

If you're planning outdoor activities, schedule them during the coolest parts of the day.