Another season of road closures and lane reductions amid warmer temperatures

For drivers who frequent the E.C. Row Expressway, they may want to consider finding a different route to cut across the city quite soon.

Due to reconstruction work happening along the expressway between Dominion Boulevard and Dougall Avenue, the city will be limiting lane access between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue to allow for ample working room.

"The prep work will be starting next week," the City of Windsor's operations manager for public works Phong Nguy said.

"Then, following up in two or three weeks, construction will start."

This construction project — which is the second phase of a $10 million undertaking announced by the city back in 2020 — is one of many expected to happen across Windsor-Essex as the summer season approaches.

Some projects are getting started much sooner.

In the Riverside neighbourhood, Wyandotte Street East between Lauzon Road and Jefferson Boulevard will be closed on Mar. 31 for sewer work and pavement and street lighting reconstruction.

Meanwhile, County Road 42 in Tecumseh between Lauzon and Manning Road will be closed on Apr. 10 for road work.

However, officials say road closures and lane restrictions may continue in that area — and much of Windsor-Essex — over the next few months.

"We've got quite a number of road rehabilitation projects throughout Essex County in all seven of our municipalities," said Allan Botham, director of infrastructure services and planning for the County of Essex.

"Detours frustrate everybody during the summer construction season. But we do have our construction crews and our drivers along the road there ... We just ask you to be patient and mindful and obey those construction flag [holders] that are doing a tough job for us out there."

Click here for a full list of construction projects coming up in Windsor. You can also click here for an interactive map of construction projects happening across the County of Essex.