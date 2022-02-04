Another snow day for some students in Ontario
Some students in southwestern Ontario are getting another snow day.
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
Both cite the weather and unsafe road conditions as the reason.
Asynchronous learning will be available for students.
Two #SnowDays in a row! Unsafe road conditions keeping Grand Erie schools closed again today. Optional asynchronous learning will be available. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/IYu1qkGZKl— Grand Erie District School Board (@GEDSB) February 4, 2022
As a result of inclement weather and hazardous road and surface conditions, transportation in all zones is cancelled and schools are closed. Students will have asynchronous learning activities posted on Brightspace class pages. pic.twitter.com/uSbbS4MHx4— BHNCDSB (@bhncdsb) February 4, 2022
