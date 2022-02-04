Another snow day for some students in Ontario

Some students in southwestern Ontario are getting another snow day.

The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.

Both cite the weather and unsafe road conditions as the reason.

Asynchronous learning will be available for students.

