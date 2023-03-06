Another snowstorm could hit Waterloo region later this week

Despite spring being just around the corner, Waterloo region residents may want to prepare for another late-winter snowstorm that has the potential to sweep across portions of southern Ontario later this week.

On Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said it was monitoring the potential for another system to bring snow to southern Ontario beginning Friday and perhaps extend to areas further east on Saturday.

At this time, ECCC said it has a “very low confidence in this forecast,” and refinements are likely in the coming days.

As of Monday afternoon, ECCC is predicting five to 10 centimetres of snow, but local snowfall amounts as high as 15 cm cannot be ruled out.

The weather outlook from ECCC says accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

Currently, the map from ECCC shows the snowstorm has the potential to impact a large swath of southern Ontario, as far west as Windsor, as far north as Tobermory and as far east as Toronto.

At this time, Environment Canada has not issued any alerts for the area.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Friday.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/JyjPW3x5WL