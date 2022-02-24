Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Thursday ahead of heavy snow tonight through to Friday morning
"A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region tonight into Friday morning," Environment Canada said.
Most areas of southern Ontario are expected to receive between five and 10 centimetres of snow. Snowfall could be heavy at times, Environment Canada says.
"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," the weather advisory says. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
Cornwall, Tweed, Kingston, and Brockville are currently under snowfall warnings, with up to 15 centimetres of snow forecast by Friday afternoon.
The snow is expected to clear by Friday afternoon, but it will remain cold. In Toronto, temperatures are expected to dip down to -16 C overnight Friday, feeling more like -22 C by Saturday morning.
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.