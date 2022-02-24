Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Thursday ahead of heavy snow tonight through to Friday morning

"A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region tonight into Friday morning," Environment Canada said.

Most areas of southern Ontario are expected to receive between five and 10 centimetres of snow. Snowfall could be heavy at times, Environment Canada says.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," the weather advisory says. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Cornwall, Tweed, Kingston, and Brockville are currently under snowfall warnings, with up to 15 centimetres of snow forecast by Friday afternoon.

The snow is expected to clear by Friday afternoon, but it will remain cold. In Toronto, temperatures are expected to dip down to -16 C overnight Friday, feeling more like -22 C by Saturday morning.