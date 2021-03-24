And away we go.

Wintry conditions are back! They track in behind a low that's going to drive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to northeastern Saskatchewan, bringing convective flurries in their wake.

Our upper air coincident with this surface low is a trough that digs in along the arctic jet. So, cooler air.

The advantage to our setup: the moisture is a lot more finite against the convective line than it would be if we were central to the low. The disadvantage: it's upslope flow, again! That could lead to isolated pockets with heavier totals.

Calgary's looking at an added depth of two to three centimetres, with another one to two centimetres tomorrow, as sporadic additional instability stands to push off of the foothills tomorrow. With this convection rolling in, there’s another chance for thundersnow, too!

But, it isn't all bad news, for those who want to leave winter behind:

Today is #Calgary's 24th consecutive March day with maximum temperature ≥0°C which puts this run in 9th place for the longest run on record. If this continues, we will reach 7th place Friday. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/CAa0oFjT1O

Note that only three times in Calgary's weather-recorded history have we seen every day stay above 0 C. Tomorrow, that streak may snap! I believe this chart above is parameterized a 0.0 C, though, so if our "high" gets to 0.1, the streak lives on. Regardless of whether or not Thursday redevelops as a 1 C day or just at 0.1 C, we'll add a fourth edition of the "March stayed positive" crew.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, then showers into flurries

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: ongoing scattered flurries low -2 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: snow showers, low -2 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clearing, low 1 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clearing, low 1 C

The photo of the day today comes from Roy, who took a stroll in Turner Valley and caught this bald eagle on camera!

