Another storm tracking towards northern Ont., bringing mix of ice, rain and snow

Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northern Ontario on Monday morning as another storm approaches the region bringing rain, freezing rain and snow.

The storm is expected to start Tuesday and tape off by Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at what is expected in each community.

FREEZING RAIN

Freezing rain is expected to begin Tuesday evening along the Highway 17 corridor from the Sault Ste. Marie area to Mattawa, including Greater Sudbury.

Ice accumulation of up to 5 millimetres is possible before it turns to rain Wednesday bringing 20 to 40 millimetres, Environment Canada said.

"The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday night," the weather alert said. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

SNOW AND ICE PELLETS

Further north, along the Highway 11 and 101 corridors from the Quebec border to the Marathon and Geraldton areas, Tuesday evening is expected to bring snow or ice pellets which will turn to freezing rain and then rain Wednesday.

This area could see five to 10 centimetres of snow and ice accumulation and strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

"An intensifying Colorado Low is expected to track over northwestern Ontario on Wednesday," Environment Canada said.

"Some areas may see the precipitation then change to rain later Wednesday while others could see a change back to snow. Uncertainty remains regarding the track of this system which could change the location of the freezing rain and snowfall amounts."

WINTER STORM WATCH

Meanwhile, the storm will begin with snow in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon with accumulation between 15 to 25 cm possible, Environment Canada said.

"Snow ahead of this system is forecast to move into northwestern Ontario Tuesday afternoon or evening before tapering off Thursday morning," the weather alert said.

"The snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times for areas near Lake Superior, potentially lowering snowfall amounts. In addition, winds gusting to 60 km/h may produce poor visibilities in local blowing snow in exposed areas."

Communities under winter storm watch stretch east from the Manitoba border to just past Beardmore and Nipigon in the east and Pikangikum and Fort Hope in the north.