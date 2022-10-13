Another streak in the 20s ahead for Calgary

The dog days of autumn; what a concept.

Yesterday on our CTV News at Five and Six, I reported a pair of numbers; our seasonal average high from the start of the month to now (or, in this case, yesterday) is around 13.6 C. Our actual average high experienced: 20.0 C. A slight difference there.

While we'll see that number drop off, it'll be slight.

As we advance through the season, losing just shy of four minutes of daylight each day, the leaves will continue to turn, and the seasonal average high temperature will continue to drop, until it's just above 10 degrees by the end of the month. For our five-day forecast below, however, the actual average will look nothing like the expected. This high pressure ridge and westerly wind setup will sustain itself well into next week. When our temperatures finally balance out, they're still three to four degrees above seasonal.

It's looking like the sort of October that will break a record or two.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Mike caught this spectacular fall moonset the other day!

