Another streak without precipitation for Calgary in the days ahead

Our long-range forecast will drive us underneath a high-pressure region for the weekend, and push us to heat warnings once again by Friday.

Until then, conditions – and available phenomena – will be spectacular, though, if you don't mind setting an alarm!

Let's start with today's conditions: early showers have largely left us behind already, yielding less than a single millimetre of precipitation. Dry weather continues, so much so that these tinder-dry conditions afford us a high wildfire danger. How dry?

Here's a climatological look at the growing season, dated Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 8:

…And a look at just the last 60 days.

Many farmers face troubling times with conditions like this and, unfortunately, it doesn't look like rain finds our immediate forecast again after today, as clear conditions dominate the forecast.

Now, let's get to why that's good news!

The Perseid meteor shower is peaking at the right time; wildfire smoke is minimized in our area as this high pressure band shovels it parallel to the Rockies away from us. Just remember: you may need to wait 10 to 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust before getting the full show. Enjoy!

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

AM showers, afternoon mixed cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 16 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: cloudy, low 14 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 17 C

The pic of the day comes to us from Kevin (a different Kevin – there are a lot of us), who took a great shot of Sandy Lake the other day:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!