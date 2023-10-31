Another Sudbury resident competing for $25K on TV gameshow

A Sudbury college professor is the second person from the Nickel City to compete for $25,000 in the TV trivia gameshow Battle of the Generations.

By day, Neil Shyminsky teaches English at Cambrian College, but Tuesday night, he will be appearing on CTV representing the millennial generation in a game of pop culture knowledge.

Shyminsky told CTV News in an interview that when he got the call, he immediately wanted to do the show.

"One of the things that I say on the show is that I wrote the book on pop culture, which is mostly true, I co-edited the book on pop culture," he said.

Going into taping the episode earlier this year, Shyminsky was pretty confident in his trivia skills.

"I have my trivia bar league team at the Townehouse here in Sudbury and we win pretty frequently," he said.

"I did 'Reach For The Top' in high school, I'm pretty good with trivia."

To prepare for the game, Shyminsky borrowed every trivia board game he could get his hands on.

"I would just sit on the couch with my wife, sometimes with my daughter," he said.

"Based on how well my strategy of reading trivia cards works, you can decide whether that was a good use of time or not."

Overall, he said the experience was a lot of fun and he formed connections with the people he played against.

Watch the episode that airs at 9 p.m. to find out if he wins.

He told CTV News that if he did, he would likely use the money to buy a new car or go on vacation.

This comes after earlier this month when a spunky Sudbury senior competed in the gameshow representing the boomer generation. In that episode, Lynne Globensky made it to the final two but ultimately lost to her Gen Z opponent.