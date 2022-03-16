Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop

On Wednesday morning, investigators with Greater Sudbury Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal gathered evidence at the second suspicious fire at the same business in a month.

"There was an investigation into an incident of a structure fire on Lasalle Boulevard. These two businesses are owned by the same individual. However they are two separate investigations," said police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn.

The owner of the South End strip mall confirmed there were 10 businesses impacted. It happened around 6:15 a.m. at The Barber Shop in a strip mall near the Four Corners area and is the second location of the same business where a suspicious fire broke out last month.

The first fire -- which happened exactly three weeks ago on Feb. 23 -- at the Lasalle Boulevard location is still under investigation.

Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News the fire is considered suspicious and firefighters will release the scene to police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office for investigation.

The road was closed between Paris Street and Caswell Drive due to visibility issues caused by the fire's smoke, police said in a tweet at 6:40 a.m.

CTV News talked to a business owner and manager who said news the fire has been deemed "suspicious" is unsettling.

"It's a little disturbing. I was very upset you know when I got here this morning of course because I am new in business," said Brenda Bertrim, owner of BB Gifts and Treats.

Three doors down from the gift shop is Pet Food Warehouse.

"Wary you know, upsetting that something like that could happen just right next door, pretty much you know," said Benita Thibault, manager of Pet Food Warehouse.

Pet Food Warehouse confirmed several animals were rescued safely from the store.

"Nobody was hurt. The animals made it out safe. You know walls and floors and stuff can be replaced, lives can't," said Thibault.

Police said detectives are canvassing the area for any video surveillance.

They confirmed some was recovered in relation to the first fire that is currently being reviewed.

About 20 firefighters from four different stations responded to the call and were able to contain the blaze to the one unit.

Oshell said they are working with the strip mall owners to check the other businesses nearby and adjacent units have smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.

Firefighters helped to evacuate animals from a nearby pet store.

No injuries have been reported, Oshell said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road was reopened around 8:30 a.m.