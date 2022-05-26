Another tentative deal reached between CFL and CFLPA
Another tentative deal between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has been reached.
In a tweet the CFL said it has been informed the players will be voting on the tentative agreement sometime Thursday night.
We have been informed by the CFLPA that #CFL players are voting this evening on a tentative agreement.— CFL (@CFL) May 26, 2022
TSN’s Farhan Lalji said the deal comes with a ratification bonus of $1.25 million.
Lalji also said the deal was unanimously approved by the bargaining committee and player representatives.
Here’s the CBA ratio adjustments:
Rolling ratio (Nationalized ���� can play up to 49% of snaps): 2 in 2023. @CFL has the right to move it to 3 in 2024 if they believe it is working.
The 2 teams with the most # of ���� snaps in any given season will be given an extra 2nd round pick
The CFL’s pre-season schedule is slated to start Friday night.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to play their first pre-season contest on Tuesday.
A previous deal was voted down by the players on Monday even though the CFLPA encouraged them to accept the agreement.
More to come…
