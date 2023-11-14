Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night

There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings with online sign-up for winter swimming lessons opening at 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It comes after the city launched a new system that was supposed to solve issues with the older online registration but it too crashed in August.

The city said at the time there were technical issues with the website which caused it to crash.

The waitlist for swimming lessons and other activities is long and many parents have been left frustrated in the past.

The city expects the system will fare better this time around.

"Our experts are telling us that we are ready to relaunch here, that they’ve done the fixes, the patches, if you will, that they’ve needed in the software," said councillor Allan Hubley to CTV News Ottawa.

"But for me and many of your viewers the proof will be tonight."

In-person registration opens Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Online registration for recreational activities other than swimming opens on Thursday Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.