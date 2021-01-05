Ottawa Public Health says 123 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking another day of triple-digit case counts in the city.

Provincial health officials reported 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 51 additional deaths linked to the disease on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been recorded in Ottawa.

Earlier Tuesday, Ontario officials reported 126 new cases in the capital. Figures between local and provincial authorities have differed recently. Ottawa Public Health says the discrepancies are related to different databases and different data collection times.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 10,595 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 393 deaths.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 71.1 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.2 per cent (Dec. 28, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021)

Reproduction number: 1.31 (seven day average)

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

The Ottawa Hospital says, as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 9,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ottawa. Vaccinations continue through the day.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of people with active infections of COVID-19 continues to rise in Ottawa. As of Tuesday's update, there are 843 people in Ottawa with active cases, up from 789 on Monday.

OPH reported 69 more people have had their cases resolve. Of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 9,359 are considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 35,152 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday and 39,805 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,910 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Jan. 4 and local labs performed 2,160 tests. There are 2,469 tests still in progress as of Jan. 5.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 increased by four in Tuesda's update, to 18 people. Seven of them are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, four are in their 20s, two are in their 50s (both in the ICU), five are in their 60s (two in the ICU), five are in their 70s (three in the ICU), and two are in their 80s.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the people who are in hospital now are all from the broader community and are not residents of long-term care homes. She also cautioned that the number of hospitalizations has nearly doubled in the past week, and said that if the trend continues, it could put other care, such as surgeries, at risk.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (720 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 24 new cases (1,291 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 25 new cases (2,220 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 20 new cases (1,461 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 16 new cases (1,364 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 20 new cases (1,249 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (801 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (518 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (577 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (393 total cases)

The age of one person with COVID-19 is currently unknown.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

The Quebec government reported 33 new cases in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 30 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 11 open community outbreaks.One new outbreak was declared on Monday.

Three outbreaks involve construction workplaces, two outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to retail workplaces, one involves a social event at a private setting, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is linked to an office setting, and one is linked to a personal services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Guardian Angels School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Carlingview Manor Centre D'Accueil Champlain Couvent Mont St-Joseph Edgewood Care Centre Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group home – 27332 Group Home – 27498 Group Home 27915 Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community Portobello Retirement Residence Riverpath Retirement Community Royal Ottawa Place Shelter – 27273 Shelter – 27734 Sisters of Charity St. Patrick's Home Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).