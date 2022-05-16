Another truck gets stuck under Park Street rail bridge in Kitchener

Another too-tall truck got stuck under the rail bridge on Park Street in Kitchener Monday afternoon.

Police were on scene at 3:30 p.m. re-directing traffic to a different route.

A tow truck arrived shortly after to help dislodge the truck from underneath the bridge.

As of 5:45 p.m. the truck had been cleared and Park Street had reopened.

This isn’t the first truck to become wedged under the bridge. At least five similar incidents have been reported in recent years including in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2013. Several of them are documented on a Twitter account named “Bridge of Shame.”

“You know that train bridge on Park Street that trucks are hitting all the time? That,” reads the account's description.