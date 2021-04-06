Another warm one across Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Clear skies continue to dominate the forecast over the next couple of days, with temperatures in the high-teens Tuesday.
A low pressure system carries another warm front across our region, with the potential of some precipitation banding across Northern Saskatchewan.
By Wednesday we could see highs move into the twenties.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Sunny
High: 16
Evening: 15
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 20
Thursday – Showers
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13