Another warm week in Calgary

Today falls a little off-course from yesterday's helping of 14 (!) degrees. We're in another pressure rise, which will make for wind striking southward. Gusts today may top at 50 km/h, and from those gusts, we may also see a waft of snow circulate in. It bears noting that while our temperature is already just a hair above freezing out there, we don't have a massive drop-off coming. This layer of cloud we're in for through much of the day will trap a limited amount of heat near the surface.

This evening, we dip into a marginal cooling trend. That may mean more flurries – but, as January has done for us a time or two before, they won't last.

Beyond today, conditions calm again. We'll wander around the positive single digits as highs for the remainder, dipping slightly through the midweek as the ridge sags. Still, it'll be sunny! Enjoy.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: scattered flurries, then clearing, low -6 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -2 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Dee sent over a neat pic of the water running atop the ice along the Bow River in Cochrane!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather