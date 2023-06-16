Another wind turbine bursts out in flames

Just two weeks after a turbine fire near Goderich, another turbine has gone up in flames.

This time Thursday evening in Muirkirk, about 50 minutes southwest of London.

Video posted to social media showed flames erupting from the top of the turbine, followed by a lightning strike that was also caught on camera.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews from Station 10 in Orford responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m.