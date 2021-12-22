Another winter travel advisory for Sault area

More lake effect snow off the eastern shores of Lake Superior has prompted a weather alert by Environment Canada Wednesday morning.

The winter weather travel advisory was issued at 8:43 a.m. Dec. 22 for Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island. It is in effect until midnight.

"Local snowfall accumulations of five to 10 cm are possible by Thursday morning," Environment Canada said in the weather alert.

"Reduced visibility due to occasional blowing snow and snow at times heavy."

Travellers should expect hazardous driving conditions due to visibility issues and sudden weather changes.