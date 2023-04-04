Another young, black male cat looking for a new home

Mickey is a two-year-old black male cat who was found outside and brought to the Sudbury SPCA to find a home.

He is adjusting very well to being an indoor cat, which Jen Hughes said is the safest place to be for these animals.

Mickey is a mature cat that is fairly quiet and will be getting neutered very soon.

For more information about Mickey or any of the other animals up for adoption at the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & Districts Animal Centre on Lasalle Boulevard, contact the shelter at 705-566-9582

PET RABBITS

With Easter approaching, many families often consider getting a rabbit as a pet.

Hughes recommends doing research before bringing one home because while they are cute and fluffy, rabbits have a lot of special requirements.

She said rabbits can live as long as cats, up to 15 years, and cages should only be used for temporary and overnight housing.