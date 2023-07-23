Answer behind stinky Puslinch well water revealed

It appears an answer to what has been causing smelly water in some Puslinch-area water wells has been found, but owners will be on the hook to rectify the situation.

Samples of the water taken earlier this month by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) have determined odour-causing organics were detected in untreated well water.

An update on July 19 posted to the Township of Puslinch website says odour-causing organics can be produced when microbes and bacteria breakdown sulfur containing compounds as well as algae and fungus. The presence of these compounds in water causes a bad odour or taste in tap water.

According to the update, the geology of the area was also reviewed.

The impermeable nature and thickness of the ground covering the water tablemakes it unlikely that any chemical spills or ditch drainage along Highway 6 can migrate into the bedrock aquifer, the update reads.

The MEPC does not regulate drinking water from private wells and it’s the responsibility of the private well owners to investigate and install treatment for water quality issues associated with private drinking water wells.

From the kitchen sink to the shower, several residents have voiced concerns online about a suspicious stench that they say started around five weeks ago.

"It's a very pungent odour," said Susan Fielding, who lives near Highway 401, in an interview with CTV earlier this month.

People living in the area near Highway 401 estimate around 25 homes are affected by the smelly water, which has been described as having a “rotten vegetable-type” odour.