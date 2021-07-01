Answers, suspect sought in Burnaby fireworks mystery

Despite the hot and dry weather, someone has been setting off fireworks in Burnaby.

For the third time in the past month, someone put on a show near the Simon Fraser University campus, Mounties told CTV News Thursday.

Officers said they received five complaints about fireworks lit just before midnight.

And they haven’t been small, cheap fireworks like bottle rockets or Roman candles – they appear to be the real thing, and part of large-scale displays.

This time, officers were able to identify a suspect, but say they haven't tracked that person down yet.

The RCMP said they also have a vehicle and licence plate in connection with the strange case.