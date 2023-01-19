Anthony Henday Drive reduced to 1 lane of traffic due to crashes

Two crashes on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton slowed traffic early Thursday morning.

Police closed all lanes but one on the Henday between St. Albert Trail and 170 Street because of a crash in the eastbound lanes under the 170 Street overpass. Officials on scene at 5 a.m. said no injuries had been reported.

And further west, two of three westbound Henday lanes were closed because of a crash between St. Albert Trail and Ray Gibbon Drive. Police said a pedestrian had been involved in that crash, but their condition was not known.

Wow! Henday is a parking lot EB past Ray Gibbon Dr in the north side. No sign of these 2 accidents yet. #Yeg #Yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/cw3qJKH6IV

