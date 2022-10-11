Anthony Henday drivers braked to avoid wrong-way driver before crash: police

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash caused by a driver headed the wrong way on Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly driven east in the westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive from Campbell Road.

"A number of vehicles that were driving westbound had to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision with that vehicle, subsequently colliding with each other," police said in a statement the next day.

The 54-year-old man driving the motorcycle rear-ended a truck.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene near the Campbell Road off-ramp shortly after 5 p.m., emergency responders were tending to a person on a stretcher.

A bike was stopped on the edge of the roadway, as well as two SUVs.

Police say the crash is still being investigated.