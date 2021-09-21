Anthony Rota wins again in Nipissing-Timiskaming

Veteran MP Anthony Rota is returning to the House of Commons, the CTV News desk has declared.

Rota won the riding for the Liberals in 2004, lost the seat in a narrow race in 2011, before returning to Ottawa after the 2015 vote.

Monday night, Rota was declared the winner with 37.3 per cent of the vote, with 110 of 191 polls reporting. He defeated Conservative Steve Trahan, who was second with 31.1 per cent of the vote.