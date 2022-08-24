Anthrax exposure kills nine animals in southwest Sask: province

The Ministry of Agriculture is warning of an increased risk of anthrax exposure in the RM of Piapot.

Laboratory results confirmed nine animals in the area have died from anthrax, according to the government.

The disease is caused by bacteria, which can live in spores in soil for decades. These spores can be found in pastures, sloughs and potholes. There is a higher risk of anthrax exposure in drier years, according to the ministry, when these areas dry up and are more accessible to animals.

Animals can become infected when they eat contaminated forage. Bison, cattle, sheep and goats are highly susceptible to the disease, the province said. Horses are also prone to infection. However, swine, birds and carnivores have some resistance to anthrax.

To avoid infection in farm dogs and cats, officials said, those animals should be kept away from any carcasses. The province encourages producers to vaccinate their animals annually and not to move any infected animal carcasses as that could spread the spores.

Producers should call their veterinarian if they suspect their animal has been infected with anthrax. If anyone believes a person has been exposed, they should call their local physician.