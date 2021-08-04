Anthropologist confirm bones found near a cemetery by a dog were human
CTV News Barrie Videographer
Craig Momney
Forensic anthropologists have confirmed a bone found by a dog in a field near a Springwater Township cemetery was, in fact, a human bone.
Officers with the Orillia OPP were called to the St. James cemetery on Penetanguishene Road around 9 a.m. on August 1 after the bones were found by the dog being exercised in the nearby field.
Forensic Anthropologists from the Centre of Forensic Sciences confirmed the bone to be a human bone.
Huronia OPP says a second human bone was also found; however, it has been determined the bones are "historical in nature," and the matter is now in the hands of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario.
Police say there is no threat to public safety, and more information will be provided as it comes available.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.
-
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins silver in women's C-1 200mCanada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won a silver medal in the women's C-1 200-metre at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Poll finds some Canadians willing to quit before returning to the office44 per cent of Canadians working from home would consider looking for a new job, or quit, if their employer insisted they return to the office full-time, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.