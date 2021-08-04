Anthropologists confirm bones found near a cemetery by a dog were human

Forensic anthropologists have confirmed a bone found by a dog in a field near a Springwater Township cemetery was, in fact, a human bone.

Officers with the Orillia OPP were called to the St. James cemetery on Penetanguishene Road around 9 a.m. on August 1 after the bones were found by the dog being exercised in the nearby field.

Forensic Anthropologists from the Centre of Forensic Sciences confirmed the bone to be a human bone.

Huronia OPP says a second human bone was also found; however, it has been determined the bones are "historical in nature," and the matter is now in the hands of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, and more information will be provided as it comes available.