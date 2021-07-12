Anti-hate sign campaign popping up on Barrie lawns

Some residents in Barrie are sending a strong message to show support for diversity and inclusion through a simple lawn sign.

"Hate Has No Home Here" is popping up on several lawns across the city after a member of Barrie Families Unite saw the image online.

"She had seen the image and really liked it and asked if anyone knew where she could get it, and it blew up," said Nikki Glahn, founder and chair of Barrie Families Unite (BFU). "The messaging 'Hate Has No Home Here' could literally be a tag line. Ours is facilitating kindness, compassion and connection, but it's been the foundation of what we've been about since we launched last March, so it just seemed right that we sourced more information."

Glahn says BFU was able to source the graphic designers based in Oakville, Ont. and have since done two print runs totalling 1,200 signs on a cost-per-unit basis.

"I think it's a way to keep the topic current and in our face for the next little while as we are all digesting things that are unfolding and what's happening with some not so nice things coming to light in Canada right now," Glahn said.

Since May, more than 1,000 unmarked graves have been found on the grounds of former residential schools.

Last month, four Muslim family members in London, Ont. were killed while out on a walk in what police allege was a hate crime.

"I feel a little sad that we need to do this, but I also feel that doing something simple like this is a starting point," Glahn said. "It is a visual and a place to start, and if we blanketed our community with this visual, it just rallies us together and sends a positive message."

Georgian Copy and Printers are printing the 18x24 signs locally.

Signs can be purchased through the Barrie Families Unite website and picked up at several BMO Financial Group locations.